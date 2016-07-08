Could Fukushima Happen Here?

Interviews with Entergy officials, Indian Point engineers, and plant employees paint a fairly unbiased portrait of the plant’s operation, which, depending on whose estimates you trust, provides between 5 and 20 percent of the region’s energy needs. Indian Point’s staff demonstrates its expertise and devotion to keeping the reactor running smoothly, while senior company officials come across as more remote and unconcerned, blithely preaching the gospel of atomic progress.



Any major incident would have devastating consequences for much of New York State and for a certain metropolis that abuts the Hudson.

The film’s emotional heart comes from an unexpected source: NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko, a political appointee who occupied the position of chief nuclear industry regulator from 2009 to 2012. Jaczko—a twiggy, earnest bureaucratic functionary who bears an uncommon resemblance to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver—went to Fukushima and was deeply affected by what he saw. He began to push through reforms designed to ensure plant safety—reforms that could cost energy companies billions and lead to the shutdown of some plants. “Part of the NRC’s job might be to shut down all nuclear plants,” Jaczko muses. He doesn’t trust the design of many of the United States’s decades-old reactors, including the three that comprise Indian Point.

These comments pass for radicalism in the nuclear world. Jaczko’s proposed measures incensed the industry, which never respected Jaczko in the first place (his PhD is in theoretical physics, but he doesn’t have much of a nuclear background). One industry blogger quoted in the film happily announces that “there are other people who could be worse” than Jaczko—“but not much worse.”

An internal coup, likely abetted by his enemies in the nuclear industry, drove Jaczko out of his job. Four NRC commissioners publicly came out against his reforms, and accusations appeared that Jaczko was a bully or just too difficult to work with. In an excruciating scene, Jaczko sits meekly before a Congressional committee while several of his fellow commissioners, sitting right next to him, excoriate his job performance. Republican Representatives Darrell Issa and Trey Gowdy join the pile-on and blast Jaczko, who sits in pursed-lip silence. At one point, Senator Barbara Boxer tries to fly to the chief regulator’s aid, claiming that she thinks the opposition to Jaczko is based more on industry discontent than any issues with his leadership. “I think it’s about how fast people want to move on nuclear safety,” Boxer says. “Look at what happened in Fukushima. God forbid something like that were to happen here.”

Along with Boxer, several other Democratic politicians spoke out in defense of Jaczko, but his career was already torched. He later resigned his chairmanship. An inspector general report found no wrongdoing on his part. His successor lasted a mere 18 months. Now Jaczko speaks on nuclear safety, but he’s been unable to find steady work. Most of his predecessors, he notes, found jobs with the industry they had previously regulated, and he suspects that he has essentially been blackballed by the energy companies. “The influence of industry in government is extreme right now,” Jaczko says. His experience serves as a message to future commissioners who might cross the nuclear industry.