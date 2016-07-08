Could Fukushima Happen Here?

Along with Boxer, several other Democratic politicians spoke out in defense of Jaczko, but his career was already torched. He later resigned his chairmanship. An inspector general report found no wrongdoing on his part. His successor lasted a mere 18 months. Now Jaczko speaks on nuclear safety, but he’s been unable to find steady work. Most of his predecessors, he notes, found jobs with the industry they had previously regulated, and he suspects that he has essentially been blackballed by the energy companies. “The influence of industry in government is extreme right now,” Jaczko says. His experience serves as a message to future commissioners who might cross the nuclear industry.

The other question hovering over the film is how much longer Indian Point can last. Activists from a range of groups, including the River Keepers, who patrol and monitor the waters of the Hudson, seem to be gaining public support. The plant is more than 40 years old, Governor Andrew Cuomo and other state officials want to shut it down, and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation already determined that the plant’s use of Hudson River water violates the Clean Water Act. While Entergy fights to get Indian Point re-certified for another generation’s use, Reactor 2 has been allowed to continue to operate without a license—making it the only such reactor in the U.S., the film notes.

By the movie’s end, it’s hard to escape the sense that while the plant’s on-the-ground staff appears highly competent and committed to retrofitting the plant for as long as required, Indian Point is still doomed. And that’s perhaps as it should be. The problem of disposing of nuclear waste, which lasts for more than 200,000 years, remains unsolved. (Some of Indian Point’s radioactive waste sits in large green drums on a piece of outdoor tarmac on the plant’s grounds.) The nuclear plant’s engineers may be able to keep things humming in the medium-term, but there’s always the problem of accumulating waste and the fear of a Fukushima-like natural disaster that overwhelms all plant defenses. On a long enough timeline, one of these problems will emerge, and the results will be nightmarish.