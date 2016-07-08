Are we entering the era of killer police robots?

The Dallas Police Department’s decision to deploy a “bomb robot” to kill a suspect in the shooting that left five police officers dead has sparked serious questions about the use of remote-controlled lethal force by law enforcement. In a Friday press conference, Dallas’s police chief David Brown justified its use as a measure of last resort, after a prolonged standoff devolved into a shootout.

This is the first known case of law enforcement using a robot to kill a human being in the United States. What many are calling a “bomb robot” may have been an improvisation of a robot designed for bomb disposal, which only carries charges to detonate other bombs. The Dallas Police Department blogged in May of this year about acquiring new robots, which they previously used to detonate bombs planted by a gunman targeting police headquarters.