Like Donald Trump, Newt Gingrich is talking out of both sides of his mouth.

That is, aside from the characteristic euphemistic allusion to “black-on-black crime,” surprisingly on point. But it’s surprising because Gingrich has a long, long history with making racially-insensitive remarks and proposing racially-insensitive (at the very least) policies. In the Contract for America, as Emma Roller pointed out on Twitter, he called for the return of orphanages to take children away from single mothers. Throughout his career, he has been a connoisseur of the dog whistle, telling voters in New Hampshire he would go to the NAACP and tell them to “stop accepting food stamps and start accepting pay checks,” calling Obama “the food stamp president,” and in the 1990s routined lectured black Americans about their “bad habits,” which he felt prevented them from getting rich.

And, while Gingrich may have said something seemingly insightful to Van Jones, he also went on Fox & Friends this morning, where he blamed liberals and Black Lives Matter for the shooting in Dallas and said this:

“My argument is the policies that have driven us apart, the policies that have trapped African-Americans in all too large numbers in poverty and in hopelessness [are] the ideological policies that say, ‘Black lives matter.’ Well, baloney! All American lives matter, of all backgrounds. And we ought to challenge the Hillary Clintons and the Bernie Sanderses to say that American lives matter. All American lives. We’re in the eighth year of a president who could have brought us together, a president who could have worked in the African-American community to make people feel better about themselves, a president who could have offered visionary changes in the policies that have failed for the last 50 years. And he didn’t do any of that.”

So, no, like Donald Trump, Newt Gingrich does not suddenly get it.