The Night Of: Welcome to Dead Girl Town

The most revolutionary thing The Night Of does is also so simple that you may not believe how little it’s been done before: It presents an alleged perpetrator as a protagonist. The lawyers, detectives, corrections officers, and parents who also populate the series move in and out of the frame, but this is not their story, and none of them offer the kind of comfortingly authoritarian presence we might hope to cling to. For us, there is only Nasir, who, quiet and doe-eyed and seemingly determined to take up as little space as possible in whatever room he’s in, forces us to study him closely if we are to guess what he is thinking at all.

The only way to watch The Night Of is to empathize with the accused. In this way, the show seems to owe a debt to the overwhelming success of Making a Murderer and Serial. (Like the podcast’s first season, The Night Of also presents us with a young Pakistani protagonist whose experience of the criminal justice system is indelibly influenced by his status as a presumed terrorist or Muslim extremist). But these recent successes have been controlled by the demands of the documentary format. Is it possible to blend the slow, quiet, inconclusive revelations of narratives like these with the predictable pleasures of the police procedural as we know it?

The Night Of tries to answer this question, and the answer is, well, sort of. By trying to address viewers’ desires for the gifts these mutually exclusive genres provide, Zaillan and Price sometimes simply end up splitting the difference. The clearest example comes with the dead girl herself: Did we really have to start this way? Couldn’t we, as viewers, be trusted to follow a narrative that didn’t begin with yet another young woman’s brutalized body?

The creators’ apparent fear of appropriating too much of the flash-bang sizzle of network procedurals also means, at times, that the series is just plain dull. The Night Of takes place in a dreary, muted New York. The city itself seems terminally sleep-deprived. As Box, the detective charged with investigating Nasir, Bill Camp emanates a menace so understated that it almost makes the viewer gravitate toward him all the more: whatever damage he is capable of inflicting at least comes from a coherent philosophy, which is more than the worldview of the series itself provides. But Box, too, works within the stylistic dictates of his murky, somber metropolis. He is all murmurs and slow appraisal and flickering comprehension. For almost the entirety of its first episode, The Night Of carries the distinction of being the quietest crime show on TV.

Almost, because in the first episode’s final scenes, we meet Nasir’s lawyer, Jack Stone (John Turturro)—a grunting, grimacing, shuffling, schvitzing, eczema-scratching, ambulance-chasing unmade bed of a man, one part Alan Dershowitz and two parts Lionel Hutz. Stone immediately takes on Nasir as a client, and his reasons for zeroing in on the boy are just as unclear, and just as intriguing, as Nasir’s level of guilt. On the detective show assembly line, the dead girl is responsible for seducing the viewer. In The Night Of, these duties fall to John Turturro, who by this point is likely more than used to being the best thing about whatever production he’s in. The Night Of is no different.