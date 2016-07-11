The Night Of: Welcome to Dead Girl Town

Perhaps Zaillan and Price believe that you can’t complicate the beautiful-dead-girl story without leaving its structure intact. They may even be right. One of the most compelling things about The Night Of is how much it does feel like the kind of boilerplate procedurals it seems determined to rise above. The dead girl does get dead, and in fairly short order—though The Night Of’s pilot, which is almost long enough to be a feature film in its own right, gives her the time to bring Nasir home, ply him with drugs and liquor, and reach endgame by faithfully following the don’t-fall-for-me-kid-I-got-troubles flirtation handbook. Nasir blacks out, wakes up, and finds the dead girl in her final, inevitable form. He flees, hindered by a glut of bad decisions and worse luck—he cuts himself and bleeds all over the crime scene, takes the apparent murder weapon with him, gets spotted by a handful of eyewitnesses for good measure—and is arrested almost immediately.

In a show like Law & Order or CSI, this chain of events would take about ninety seconds. In The Night Of, Nasir’s arrest—his fear, his confusion, and his time spent waiting in the precinct, apparently forgotten until he is suddenly, horribly remembered—unfolds with gut-churning slowness. The process is bewildering to Nasir, who also knows just as little about what violence he may or may not have committed, and what violence he may be capable of, as we do.

The most revolutionary thing The Night Of does is also so simple that you may not believe how little it’s been done before: It presents an alleged perpetrator as a protagonist. The lawyers, detectives, corrections officers, and parents who also populate the series move in and out of the frame, but this is not their story, and none of them offer the kind of comfortingly authoritarian presence we might hope to cling to. For us, there is only Nasir, who, quiet and doe-eyed and seemingly determined to take up as little space as possible in whatever room he’s in, forces us to study him closely if we are to guess what he is thinking at all.