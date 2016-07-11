Will Trump Go Pence, Or Go Rogue?

But even as Trump gave public tryouts last week to Senator Bob Corker (who said thanks, but no thanks) and his soulmate Newt Gingrich (who continues to say, “pick me, please”), while dangling Pence as a possibility to see how he’d be received, his campaign gave it one last big twist, suggesting that Trump could go off the reservation with a retired general, either Lieutenant General Michael Flynn or Stanley McChrystal.

Whenever Trump tries to be a conventional Republican, he comes across like a man who’s wearing an uncomfortable suit a few sizes too small.

Some of this is unquestionably a classic Trumpian head fake. The idea that McChrystal is on any sort of shortlist, as Trump insiders claim, is belied by the fact that the retired military man—who stepped down in 2012 after a Rolling Stone story in which he and his staff made impolitic remarks about Vice President Joe Biden and other administration officials—says he’s not interested in the position and hasn’t been approached for it. Flynn, though, appears to be a more serious contender (though what that means is anyone’s guess), and one who’s in keeping with Trump’s own stated interest in the idea of having a military man as running mate. “I like the generals,” Trump told Fox News last Wednesday. “I like the concept of the generals.”

If Pence would be a sop to the sensibilities of conventional conservatives, Flynn would confirm the hope—and fear—that Trump remains a disruptive candidate who’s out to reshape the GOP in fundamental ways. As someone who describes himself as a “centrist” and has been a life-long Democrat, Flynn would be an unorthodox choice in many respects, selected largely because he shares Trump’s unorthodox foreign policy views. In a radio interview with Hugh Hewett last month, Flynn said he’d be willing to destroy an entire city in Syria if necessary. “If we know that their headquarters exist in a place called Raqqa, Syria, we should eliminate, we should destroy Raqqa, Syria,” Flynn told Hewett. This vision of an America pursuing its goals unconstrained by the norms of international law is very much in keeping with Trump’s radical nationalism.