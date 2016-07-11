Will Trump Go Pence, Or Go Rogue?

Donald Trump prides himself on keeping his legion of enemies off-balance with sheer unpredictability. That’s certainly the tactic that’s driven his process for choosing a running mate. The announcement is imminent, with the Republican National Convention opening July 18. The Washington Times reported on Sunday that it’s a “95 percent” likelihood he’s already settled on his least-interesting and most-reassuring choice, colorless Indiana Governor Mike Pence, who’ll appear with him at a rally and fundraiser on Tuesday. But with his showman’s flair, Trump is still publicly trotting out contenders—Chris Christie’s turn comes on Monday in Virginia—and gleefully fueling speculation that he still might go fantastically rogue.

Most of the contenders have been in keeping with the presumptive nominee’s promise to nervous Republicans that he’d find an experienced lawmaker to give him ballast and help him deal with Congress. Among those who’d fit the bill—and who haven’t run screaming away from the prospect of Trump offering the job—none say “solid” like Pence, the former congressman and stalwart of the Republican right. Pence would appease conservatives worried about Trump’s ideological bona fides, along with others who simply fear for his sanity.

But even as Trump gave public tryouts last week to Senator Bob Corker (who said thanks, but no thanks) and his soulmate Newt Gingrich (who continues to say, “pick me, please”), while dangling Pence as a possibility to see how he’d be received, his campaign gave it one last big twist, suggesting that Trump could go off the reservation with a retired general, either Lieutenant General Michael Flynn or Stanley McChrystal.

Whenever Trump tries to be a conventional Republican, he comes across like a man who’s wearing an uncomfortable suit a few sizes too small.

Some of this is unquestionably a classic Trumpian head fake. The idea that McChrystal is on any sort of shortlist, as Trump insiders claim, is belied by the fact that the retired military man—who stepped down in 2012 after a Rolling Stone story in which he and his staff made impolitic remarks about Vice President Joe Biden and other administration officials—says he’s not interested in the position and hasn’t been approached for it. Flynn, though, appears to be a more serious contender (though what that means is anyone’s guess), and one who’s in keeping with Trump’s own stated interest in the idea of having a military man as running mate. “I like the generals,” Trump told Fox News last Wednesday. “I like the concept of the generals.”