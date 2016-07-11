Rick Perry has settled for imaginary wall along the border with Mexico.

On Monday, he said the centerpiece of Donald Trump’s vague platform, one that elevated him to Republican stardom, was unlikely to take physical shape. “There are some that hear this is going to be 1,200 miles from Brownsville to El Paso, 30-foot high, and listen, I know you can’t do that,” he said in an interview with Snapchat News’ Peter Hamby. “It’s a wall, but it’s a technological wall, it’s a digital wall.”



The apparent confusion over whether the wall will even take physical shape follows months of experts saying it would be economically and structurally unfeasible to build. But a digital wall would undoubtedly be less than satisfactory for many of Trump’s supporters. After all, how will they get the satisfaction of watching supposedly job-stealing and crime-making Mexicans pay for a wall that will keep them out of the country if they can’t see the wall itself? And a “digital wall” will be far less humiliating to Mexico than a standard one.

There has been no comment from the Trump campaign confirming or denying Perry’s remarks.