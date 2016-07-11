A big week for mediocre Hoosiers, thanks to Donald Trump.

“I love working for the people of Indiana, I love helping our citizens make the most of their lives,” Bayh said at the time. “But I do not love Congress.” He went on to become a lobbyist-in-all-but-name, a private equity adviser, and a Fox News contributor—not the kind of jobs you take if you’re a civic-minded politician looking for better ways to serve the public. In the years since, the Senate has if anything become even more dysfunctional, so it appears very much in hindsight like Bayh concocted a high-minded excuse for retiring when his political fortunes looked bleak, and has come out of retirement now that his fortunes look better.

His return coincides with the emergence of his state’s Republican governor, Mike Pence, as a leading contender to be Trump’s running mate. Normally that kind of thing might spook someone like Bayh out of running statewide. But Pence is if anything a more lackluster politician than Bayh—barely above water in his re-election campaign against Democrat John Gregg, hobbled by an intellect that rivals Rick Perry’s. So not only might Bayh prevail despite a prominent Hoosier at the top of the Republican ticket, but we might be treated to an “oops” moment on a general election debate stage.