The Invisible Danger Donald Trump Poses to Our Democracy

Even a happy ending to this election—a Trump defeat—will leave our governing institutions paralyzed or powerless to respond to the signals voters will have sent. If the public is already worryingly disaffected by gridlock and dysfunction in government, this election promises to worsen the trend.



It’s worth reflecting on how unusual this situation is. After 2000, the country held a referendum in 2004 on George W. Bush’s decision to invade Iraq and his management of that defining misadventure. He survived that referendum. In 2008, after voters had awakened to the comprehensive failure of Bush’s administration, they turned to someone who promised to govern the country in almost the opposite fashion. Barack Obama was deliberative where Bush was reactive, cerebral where Bush was not, dovish where Bush was hawkish, liberal where Bush was conservative. Obama promised to draw down Bush’s war in Iraq, reverse Bush’s tax cuts for high earners, create a national health care system, implement a program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and avert the worst consequences of climate change. Upon taking office, Obama began pursuing all of those objectives.

Four years ago, amid a tepid recovery from the economic crisis Bush handed off to Obama, Republicans asked voters to embrace the conservative movement’s vision of a radically retrenched government. Obama asked them to preserve the basic social compact that has prevailed in the country since the 1960s, and to let him continue building upon it. Forward, not backward. He won, and cemented much of his agenda.

If Marco Rubio or a more orthodox Republican had beaten Trump this year for the GOP nomination, this election would be reduced to similar questions, only with Hillary Clinton viewed as a virtual incumbent and agent from the past, and the radical ends of movement conservatism presented as a plausible alternative for the future. Clinton’s childcare and student loan plans would have been held up against the GOP agenda as a continuation of Obamaism, and the country would have decided which vision they preferred.

But Trump has completely upended the platonic notion of elections as tools to settle public policy debates. His agenda, such as it is, either can’t or won’t be implemented, even if he wins. Mexico is not going to pay for a wall along the border, and the U.S. government is not going to expel 11 million unauthorized immigrants, much less ban Muslims from entering the country. It is altogether more likely that were he to win, the movement conservatives who still control Congress would present him the kind of plutocrat-friendly legislation that alienated their voters and drove them to Trump in the first place. His supporters would be rewarded for their triumph with a vision of change they don’t share and didn’t vote for.