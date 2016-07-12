Why Bernie Sanders Has to Join the Establishment

Bernie has resisted the system his whole life, but now he has a stake in it.

But with a newly progressive platform comes a different responsibility for the man who did so much to bring it about. Sanders can no longer afford to continue casting himself an outsider criticizing the corruption of the system. As the historian Michael Kazin of Georgetown University told The Washington Post, “social movements succeed when they get some portion of the political elites on their side.” And Bernie Sanders, like it or not, is now a certified political elite.



The industrial unions of the 1930s needed to have Robert Wagner in the Senate and Frances Perkins in the Department of Labor; the civil rights movement of the 1960s needed Lyndon Johnson’s political muscle. For Sanders’s “revolution” to succeed, his policies need a watchdog in Washington, a powerful person to guard them from attack and shepherd them into being. And who could that watchdog be but Bernie Sanders? There are other stalwart populist Democrats in Washington, notably Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown, but no one else who has led a national movement with millions of voters from around the country who have signed up for a progressive agenda and, in many cases, donated money. Sanders’s email list alone gives him a formidable way to mobilize popular discontent and hold the Clinton administration accountable. An email from Bernie could cause a flood of protests or letters of support, depending on how the administration behaves.

Bernie has resisted the system throughout his political career, but now he has a stake in it. Historically, it’s been very easy for insurgent campaigns to dissipate after defeat. But from time to time, a political movement has longer staying power because it gains a foothold in elite institutions. The defeated insurgency of Eugene McCarthy in 1968 galvanized opposition to the Vietnam War that continued to fester in Congress, ultimately leading to the creation of the War Powers Act and other checks on presidential power. But that was only possible because McCarthy and others continued to push for anti-war sentiment in the halls of power and rally their followers around it even after his defeat. For Sanders’s agenda to have a similar life, he has to become a Washington insider, and start lobbying the party he has reluctantly joined.