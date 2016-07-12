Why Bernie Sanders Has to Join the Establishment

Like the title character of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot, Bernie Sanders’s endorsement of Hillary Clinton has been so long expected and announced that it felt like it would never show up. But unlike Godot, the endorsement is here. Hillary Clinton, Sanders acknowledged at a joint rally Tuesday morning in New Hampshire, “will be Democratic nominee, and I intend to do everything I can to make certain she will be next president of the United States.” He sounded like he meant it, even if Sanders came off as more fervently anti-Trump than pro-Clinton.

Clinton clinched the nomination more than a month ago, and the time it took Sanders to endorse her has been a source of vexation to many party stalwarts. Last week, House Democrats even booed their Senate colleague at a meeting for drawing out the end of his campaign longer than many deemed necessary.

Yet from another perspective, Democrats should be impressed that Sanders is joining their ranks at all, considering that his political identity for decades has been as someone who was left-of-center but proudly, pointedly independent. Throughout his political career, Sanders has preferred to identify himself with entities like the Socialist Party of America or the Liberty Union Party rather than the Democratic Party proper. Even after announcing he’d become a Democrat last November—a necessary step for ballot access in some states, and for courting, you know, Democratic primary voters—he’s still listed as an independent in the Senate.

If Sanders has had a consistent philosophy over the course of his career, it’s that effective change has to come from outside the Democratic Party. But now, in what is both the peak and twilight of his long career, Sanders has no real choice: he has to wholeheartedly embrace a leadership role in the very party he so long resisted joining. To fail to take up that leadership role would be to abandon his formidable legacy of reviving economic populism in the Democratic Party.