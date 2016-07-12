You are using an outdated browser.
The GOP just rejected a measure calling for more inclusion in favor of attacking minorities and immigrants.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

While Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders were campaigning together in New Hampshire in celebration of the most inclusive, progressive platform in Democratic Party history, Republicans on the RNC’s platform committee were making deliberate strides in the opposite direction.

Platform committee members did us the favor of making these decisions in chronological order, facilitating the following presentation of the forthcoming GOP agenda as a play in one act.

Reince Priebus: Shall we try more inclusion?

Republican platform committee: How about we try the opposite of that instead?

Reince Priebus: Sounds terrific!

[EXEUNT]

Thanks to Molly Ball of The Atlantic for her live updates.

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is a senior editor at The New Republic. He hosts Primary Concerns, a podcast about politics.

