The GOP just rejected a measure calling for more inclusion in favor of attacking minorities and immigrants.

While Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders were campaigning together in New Hampshire in celebration of the most inclusive, progressive platform in Democratic Party history, Republicans on the RNC’s platform committee were making deliberate strides in the opposite direction.

Attempting to make the GOP platform more inclusive, a delegate proposes inserting a “vow to embrace every American who will stand w us." — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) July 12, 2016 This was rejected. — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) July 12, 2016 Added to GOP platform: Obama admin’s spending "has focused on significantly expanding govt spending & benefits for its preferred groups.” — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) July 12, 2016 Platform committee changes “illegal immigrant” to “illegal alien,” debates 5yr min sentence for reentry after deportation. — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) July 12, 2016

Platform committee members did us the favor of making these decisions in chronological order, facilitating the following presentation of the forthcoming GOP agenda as a play in one act.



Reince Priebus: Shall we try more inclusion?