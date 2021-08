Cheap outrage politics of the “can you BELIEVE that Obama saluted the Marine guard while holding a coffee cup” variety are boring. In that spirit, and in the spirit of the humane and affecting speech he gave, I found this moment dopey but endearing.

George W. Bush was definitely enjoying "Battle Hymn of the Republic" a little more than others onstage in Dallas pic.twitter.com/c8lG7iAs5c — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) July 12, 2016