The Republican National Convention could become a Captain Planet-style gathering of international right-wingers.

USA Today reports that Nigel Farage, the architect of the Brexit and a stock image in The Big Book of British Smiles, will attend the Republican National Convention next week. Farage recently stepped down as leader of UKIP—after twenty-five years of trying to get the UK to leave Europe, he finally succeeded and suddenly did not know what to do with himself, like the proverbial car-catching dog.

Farage has been critical of outsiders weighing in on British politics and almost understands the irony of his decision to attend the convention, saying, “Having criticized President Obama for getting involved in British politics, I am not about to endorse anybody. But I do know a lot of people in the Republican Party, and I’ll be interested to hear what Donald Trump has to say in his big speech.” OK!

The only question now is if Trump can turn the RNC into a celebration of the global rise of the anti-immigrant alt-right. Marine Le Pen, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and Viktor Orban aren’t attending the RNC, but they have a week to get tickets.