Corey Lewandowski is getting paid by both CNN and Donald Trump.

As reported by Media Matters, CNN host Don Lemon introduced Lewandowski on air this week as the “former Donald Trump campaign manager … who is still receiving severance from the Trump campaign.” CNN has faced criticism in its decision to hire Lewandowski because not only has he signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Trump campaign (which possibly included a non-disparagement agreement), it’s apparent that the guy still thinks his old boss is magnificent, absolutely magnificent. Lewandowski has defended Trump on air during numerous controversies, such as his golf trip to Scotland and his infamous Star of David tweet.



For comparison, Fox News recently suspended Newt Gingrich in order to avoid a conflict of interest, as he is on Trump’s VP shortlist.