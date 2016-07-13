Are Democrats finally learning how to beat Donald Trump at Twitter?

Trump met his match today after demanding Ruth Bader Ginsburg resign for daring to publicly criticize him. Alan Grayson, one of Florida’s most recognizable Democratic politicians, told Trump to shut up on his favorite social media platform.

In my opinion, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is our most Supreme Justice. And @realDonaldTrump needs to STFU. (2/2) — Rep. Alan Grayson (@AlanGrayson) July 13, 2016

He’s an enforcer and he knows it. His reputation as an outspoken and brusque politician has even made it into his Senate campaign slogan, “A senator with guts,” which also doubles as the URL of his campaign site.

His Twitter response to Trump’s attacks on a Supreme Court justice could be the latest in an evolving, if uncoordinated, strategy by the Democrats in taking on Trump. Hillary Clinton’s social media manager famously told the Republican nominee to “Delete your account” following a similar Trumpertantrum, leading America to collectively react: