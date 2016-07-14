Cleveland’s Blame Game Before the Trumpocalypse

A gunned-down 12-year-old whose name none of us can—or should—shake off will likely be the most important factor in whether or not the Republican National Convention runs smoothly next week. From 10,000 feet above, that might seem like a lot to lay on a single bit of tragic gunplay. But in Cleveland, there’s no doubt that a massive shake-up to civic life in this city arrived in late 2014 with a one-two punch: the November shooting of Tamir Rice and, less than two weeks later, the announcement of a Department of Justice consent decree with the city, ordering it to take dramatic steps to address chronic police misconduct.

Many have noted that Cleveland will be the first city to host a national political convention while its police force is under federal oversight for past bad acts. But that observation alone undersells how radically your world has been pulled inside-out if you wear a blue uniform. The Rice shooting and consent decree triggered a complete rewiring of a police department that’s operated with little oversight and few consequences for more than 50 years. Under the federal decree, the Cleveland PD is gradually changing its policies and practices after generations of engaging in racist behavior, producing sloppy internal investigations, and escalating routine police work into matters of life and death. It’s slow, painful surgery that will continue into the 2020s. And now, with its hoped-for transformation far from complete, the Cleveland PD is about to come under the hot lights of intense national media scrutiny.