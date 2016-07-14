UPDATED: Donald Trump wanted Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger to speak at the RNC and got Tim Tebow.

The RNC speaker list is out and it is what you would expect—which is to say that it is a truly glorious document. It is still a national convention, however, so there is a fair amount of what you would expect: Rudy Giuliani, fresh off saying that black children have a 99 percent chance of killing each other, will speak, as will senators Tom Cotton and Jodi Ernst, and governors Scott Walker and Mary Fallin.

But the organization of the RNC may be its most Trump-ian quality. Each night will be devoted to a Republican conspiracy theory du jour: The first night will focus on Benghazi, and Trump hopes that other parts of the convention will touch on “former President Clinton’s infidelities.”