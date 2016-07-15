Fears of a Clown

Donald Trump has many flaws as a politician, but the narcissistic former reality show star is good at one thing: keeping the media attention on him. During the Republican primaries, this prevented any of his rivals from gaining traction. The conventional wisdom was that in the general election, with a field of just two competitive candidates, Trump wouldn’t be able to dominate. And yet, he is. Clinton is enabling this by making the campaign partly a referendum of Trump, with much of her own energy taken up with explaining why he’s unfit for the presidency. Since both Trump and Clinton now are focused on Trump, we have in effect an election that is all about Trump—just as he desires.

A presidential season that is all Trump all the time makes it hard for Clinton to sell her virtues. More specifically, the attacks on Trump are in tension with Clinton’s other major argument, that she embodies an inclusive post-partisan politics than can heal national wounds by listening to people of different politics. In the run-up to the conventions, Clinton finds herself in the doldrums in the polls, with her small lead over Trump shrinking. Her campaign now has to ask: Is this combination of post-partisanship and anti-Trump rhetoric enough to win, or does she need another tack?

The internal contradictions in Clinton’s message were clear in a solid, thoughtful speech she gave on racism in Springfield, Illinois, on Wednesday. Using the location as a pretext for invoking Abraham Lincoln’s “House Divided” speech, Clinton warned of the dangers posed by Trump and called upon Americans to live up to their highest ideals of equality.



Yet the two major strands of the speech sat uneasily together. On the one hand, she presented herself very much the way President Barack Obama does, as someone who can reconcile the warring factions of America. At one point, she chided herself for being too partisan. “I cannot stand here and claim that my words and actions haven’t sometimes fueled the partisanship that often stands in the way of our progress,” she said. “So I recognize I have to do better, too.”