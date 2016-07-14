With Emmanuel Macron, technocrats can have their revolution too!

As the crowds gathered along the Champs-Elysée this morning to celebrate France’s fête national, commemorating the 1789 seizure of the Bastille Prison by the masses of Paris, a new revolution is brewing on the horizon, a movement (en marche!) of sleek, iPad-toting and start-up hungry technocrats and urban creatives.

A graduate of France’s illustrious École Normale D’Administration, normally a breeding ground for the status-quo-minded haute-fonctionnaires of the French state, Emmanuel Macron promises to put France “on the move,” to find a politics neither of the left nor the right. “The hour,” Macron’s new political movement, en marche! reports, “has passed for compromises and half measures because as we all know the entire system must change.”