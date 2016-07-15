Vice Principals: Love and Toxic Masculinity

Both vice principals quickly lose out on the job to Dr. Belinda Brown, a hyper-competent black woman played by Kimberly Hebert Gregory. The former rivals work together to get her fired, using their hatred as the foundation of a relationship that grows beyond a shared interest in sabotage. Over the first six episodes, Gamby and Russell’s bond deepens significantly, reaching the equivalent of the “I love you” beat of the standard rom-com. (I was reminded of the Arrested Development episode where G.O.B. and magician Tony Wonder sleep together out of confusion and desperation because they’re incapable of telling the difference between genuine emotional connection and sexual attraction.) Neither of these men has any idea of how to relate to the other without aggression, and Vice Principals becomes a meditation—with poop jokes—on male heterosexual desire.

Between Men, Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick’s pioneering 1985 study of homosocial desire in 19th century literature, argues that male-male desire in any form has to be routed through a woman for whom neither of the men has any real desire, thereby maintaining and supporting patriarchal power structures. Sedgwick’s fingerprints are all over Vice Principals. She describes the expression of male-male desire as a form of triangulation, with the woman functioning as a fulcrum for the men to sort out their own relationship. Gamby, Russell, and Belinda often sit in a literal triangle formation, with the principal in the middle. According to Sedgwick, the most powerful figure in that triangle is often a man capable of contingent androgyny—the flamboyant, bow-tied Russell fills this role ably, frequently admonishing Gamby for failing to play the game and be nice. But even Russell’s pathetic forms of resistance exist solely to uphold the pair’s patriarchal status games. After spitting in his mother-in-law’s tea, Russell tells his partner, “Now I fucking own her,” but the act changes nothing—Gamby is only person who sees him do it.

Here’s Sedgwick’s money quote: “For a man to undergo even a humiliating change in the course of a relationship with a man still feels like preserving or participating in a sum of male power, while for a man to undergo any change in the course of a relationship with a woman feels like a radical degeneration of substance.” This is, more or less, the exact plot of Vice Principals. Both Gamby and Russell push through their mutual disdain to acknowledge that the other man would still be a better choice than the woman they primarily refer to as “her.”

