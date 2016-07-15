Vice Principals: Love and Toxic Masculinity

The plot of Vice Principals seems, at first, charmingly simple: Two high school vice principals—the crass, monstrously egocentric Neal Gamby and slick-talking, secretly sociopathic Lee Russell, played by Danny McBride and Walton Goggins, respectively—in a power struggle over the vacant principal’s chair. The new HBO series from McBride and Jody Hill, two of the three creators of Eastbound and Down, is a dark comedy of one-upmanship in which Gamby and Russell’s antagonism is, admittedly, largely characterized by fantasies of sexual humiliation.

Their intense arguments closely resemble lovers’ quarrels; they meet repeatedly in the woods behind the school. While some of the jokes pointing out the show’s homoerotic subtext are, at best, tone deaf, Vice Principals takes a surprising amount of care to avoid gay panic humor—the offensive, straight-guy disgust of being hit on, which finds its apotheosis in Chandler Bing. When Gamby is confronted by the suggestion that he and Russell are having an affair, he takes issue with the idea that Russell would be the object of his affection, rather than the insinuation that he might have sex with a man. The sexual tension between Gamby and Russell is both a form of and a mask for intimacy. Vice Principals is the story of a friendship rather than a feud.

Both vice principals quickly lose out on the job to Dr. Belinda Brown, a hyper-competent black woman played by Kimberly Hebert Gregory. The former rivals work together to get her fired, using their hatred as the foundation of a relationship that grows beyond a shared interest in sabotage. Over the first six episodes, Gamby and Russell’s bond deepens significantly, reaching the equivalent of the “I love you” beat of the standard rom-com. (I was reminded of the Arrested Development episode where G.O.B. and magician Tony Wonder sleep together out of confusion and desperation because they’re incapable of telling the difference between genuine emotional connection and sexual attraction.) Neither of these men has any idea of how to relate to the other without aggression, and Vice Principals becomes a meditation—with poop jokes—on male heterosexual desire.

Between Men, Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick’s pioneering 1985 study of homosocial desire in 19th century literature, argues that male-male desire in any form has to be routed through a woman for whom neither of the men has any real desire, thereby maintaining and supporting patriarchal power structures. Sedgwick’s fingerprints are all over Vice Principals. She describes the expression of male-male desire as a form of triangulation, with the woman functioning as a fulcrum for the men to sort out their own relationship. Gamby, Russell, and Belinda often sit in a literal triangle formation, with the principal in the middle. According to Sedgwick, the most powerful figure in that triangle is often a man capable of contingent androgyny—the flamboyant, bow-tied Russell fills this role ably, frequently admonishing Gamby for failing to play the game and be nice. But even Russell’s pathetic forms of resistance exist solely to uphold the pair’s patriarchal status games. After spitting in his mother-in-law’s tea, Russell tells his partner, “Now I fucking own her,” but the act changes nothing—Gamby is only person who sees him do it.