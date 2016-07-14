Women Rule the World. Don’t Celebrate Yet, Feminists.

Research about the impact on women of female political candidates and elected officials is similarly mixed. Political scientist Jennifer Lawless, co-author of the new book Women on the Run: Gender, Media, and Political Campaigns in a Polarized Era, notes in a recent scholarly article that past research has showed that female legislators were more likely to focus on “‘women’s issues’ such as gender equity, child care, employee flex time, abortion, minimum-wage increases, and the extension of the food-stamp program.” But the most recent studies of Congress have found that legislators’ gender has no effect on roll call votes, even when the analysis is restricted to votes on “women’s issues.” Similarly, The Washington Post last year ran a simulation of congressional roll call votes to find out what would happen if Congress, which is 80 percent male, were 80 percent female instead. They found that a gender reversal would change nothing because “the results of congressional action are determined almost entirely by party identification, not by gender.”

That said, it’s not true that the gender of political candidates and elected officials makes no difference at all. There is some evidence that female candidates can act as role models and inspire other women to run. However, the effect is temporary and fades over time.

Research has also consistently shown that women tend to exhibit a more cooperative style of political leadership. Theresa May, however, may be an exception to that rule; she’s been criticized for being uncollegial and a loner. And though she’s by no means a conservative hardliner (she supports same-sex marriage and spoken out against racism in the British police force), she is not exactly a feminist. Yes, she once wore a T-shirt that said “This is what a feminist looks like,” but she’s also advocated restricting abortion rights and pushed for punitive anti-immigrant policies (as Home Secretary, she presided over the mistreatment and sexual assault of immigrant women at the notorious Yarl’s Wood detention facility).

Like her German counterpart, Angela Merkel, and another of the world’s most powerful women, IMF head Christine Lagarde, May is an advocate of fiscal austerity. According to The Financial Times, May has given no indication that she would reverse “the cuts to public services and benefits that have attracted criticism for hitting the poorest the hardest.” Austerity is a major women’s issue because austerity policies significantly undermine gender equality, women’s well-being, and women’s rights. When governments slash budgets, women lose out. They lose jobs because women are disproportionately likely to be employed in the public sector. And when governments dismantle services for children, the elderly, and the disabled, families depend on women’s unpaid care work to pick up the slack.



The records of women like May, Merkel, and Lagarde call into question the entire trickle-down feminism project: the idea that if you put a few elite women in leadership positions, the benefits will flow to the female masses. Ensuring that women enjoy equal opportunity to advance and that women’s voices are well-represented in the corridors of power is vital, of course. But what’s far more crucial is that our society eradicate the structural barriers to women’s equality.