Brexit has already made traveling to the EU more expensive for Brits.

Airports across the UK have been trading British pounds at parity with the euro in yet another unanticipated consequence of the Brexit referendum. Travelers got the best deal, predictably, in London. There, Brits could trade a £1 for €1.07. Trade £100 and one will get €107—not exactly a victory at the exchange bureau. Elsewhere in the UK, the pound was trading less favorably. In response, various exchange bureaus have asked that customers avoid using their airport kiosks and plan ahead when exchanging their pounds for travel to the Eurozone.

Airport kiosks often feature the worst exchange rates, but this is still dreadful news for Brits—but it shouldn’t come as a shock. More than a month before the vote, The Sun, which came out in favor of Brexit in mid-June, published expert testimony predicting a collapse in the value of the British pound. While the currency hasn’t quite collapsed, these poor exchange rates are undoubtedly affecting British holidaymakers, who only have themselves to blame.