At least 70 people are dead in Nice, France after a truck crashed into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day.

According to multiple reports, at least 100 people are also injured after the attack, which occurred late Thursday night as a crowd of people was dispersing, having finished watching fireworks celebrating France’s largest public holiday. The truck traveled hundreds of feet, before the driver was killed by police. Gunshots can be heard in videos taken at the scene. It is unclear yet if the driver was armed or how many people were involved, but one witness reported that the driver and a companion exited the truck and fired into the crowd during the attack. (Warning: The video posted below is graphic.)

Bastille Day attack: New footage shows truck driving into crowd in Nice https://t.co/m70ozUYyiv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 14, 2016

Police and other officials have been careful to refer to this as “an attack” rather than “a terrorist attack.” Regardless, it is the deadliest in France since last November, when 130 people were killed in attacks that took place throughout the city, including 89 at the Bataclan concert hall.

