For Trump’s cronies, the horrific terrorist attack in Nice was an opportunity to become his running mate.

There’s no news so heart-breaking that it can’t be made squalid by Trump and his crew. While the rest of the world was coming to terms with the devastating news that Nice, France was hit by what seems to be terrorist attack, leaving more than 80 people dead, Trump’s reality show search for a running mate took a farcical turn. By all accounts, Trump had been ready to announce on Friday that his running mate would be Mike Pence, Governor of Indiana. But Trump put the announcement on hold in the wake of the attack. This seems to have fired up the competitive urges of the other Veep-wannabes. who suddenly seemed to be advertising their wares. On Fox News, Newt Gingrich said, “We should...test every person here who is of a Muslim background, and if they believe in sharia they should be deported.”

Meanwhile, retired general Mike Flynn tweeted:



In next 24 hours, I dare Arab & Persian world "leaders" to step up to the plate and declare their Islamic ideology sick and must B healed. — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 15, 2016

Both Gingrich and Flynn seem to be angling for the Vice Presidential slot that has possibly opened up again in the wake of the attack. The fact that such a terrible event could be seized upon as an opportunity in Trump’s circle is all too revealing.

