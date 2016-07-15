Donald Trump has made his “final, final decision”: Mike Pence will be his running mate.

Thursday evening, after numerous outlets were reporting that Trump had settled on the Indiana governor as his running mate, the Republican presidential candidate appeared on Fox News and addressed the speculation, saying, “I haven’t made a final, final decision.” This led Newt Gingrich and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn to throw a couple Hail Mary passes in the form of very stupid remarks about the terrorist attack in Nice, France, that left more than 80 people dead.

But on Friday, Trump made it official: Pence will be his running mate.