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Alex Shephard/

Donald Trump has made his “final, final decision”: Mike Pence will be his running mate.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Thursday evening, after numerous outlets were reporting that Trump had settled on the Indiana governor as his running mate, the Republican presidential candidate appeared on Fox News and addressed the speculation, saying, “I haven’t made a final, final decision.” This led Newt Gingrich and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn to throw a couple Hail Mary passes in the form of very stupid remarks about the terrorist attack in Nice, France, that left more than 80 people dead.

But on Friday, Trump made it official: Pence will be his running mate.

Of course, Trump being Trump, anything can happen between now and 11 on Saturday—but Pence better hope it doesn’t, as his aides filed paperwork withdrawing his name from Indiana’s ballot on Friday morning as well.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is senior editor of The New Republic, where he has covered politics and culture since 2015. His work has also appeared in New York, GQ, The Atlantic, The Nation, and other publications.  

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Politics, Election 2016, Mike Pence, Donald Trump