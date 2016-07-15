When CBS News asked voters what they thought of Donald Trump’s choice for vice president, a huge portion of them—86 percent!—didn’t know enough about Indiana’s governor to have an opinion. That might be why more people were Googling him yesterday than his new boss. This is one of the problems when you go with your cautious pick: No one has heard of him before.

Of course, this might be exactly what Trump wants. While more people might recognize a name like Chris Christie, no one—especially New Jerseyans—really likes him all that much. And, perhaps most importantly, standing next to boring old Mike Pence, who looks like a middle-aged Ken doll, allows Trump to continue to bask in the spotlight.