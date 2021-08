After a shaky start that included a cancelled press conference and rumors that Trump was having cold feet about his running mate, Trump/Pence is now officially a team—and they have a very disturbing logo to prove it. The logo shows the T seemingly engaged in an act of intimacy with the P. This caused a field day for Twitter wits and gagsters:

This logo is a grave public health crisis. pic.twitter.com/nC6RGZ1gF8 — Julian Sanchez (@normative) July 15, 2016

Let's dispel with the notion Trump didn't know what he was doing with this logo. He knew exactly what he was doing. pic.twitter.com/bDI7ZVx5Rh — Abraham White (@abwhite7) July 15, 2016

for the first time I don't know if a logo about a U.S. presidential ticket is safe for work https://t.co/o8U70S6nig — white guy confidence (@karenkho) July 15, 2016