A military coup is reportedly underway in Turkey.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has confirmed that a coup is underway. “We are focusing on the possibility of an attempted [coup,]” Yildrim said. “There was an illegal act by a group within the military that was acting out of the chain of military command. Our people should know that we will not allow any activity that would harm democracy.” Yildrim also said “Force will be countered with force.” The Turkish Armed Forces, meanwhile, released a statement saying it had taken over the entire government. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not released a statement but he has reportedly been “taken to a safe place in Marmaris by his guards.”

#Turkish military says in statement: to restore constitutional order, human rights, rule of law and democracy we have taken control. #Turkey — Mark Lowen (@marklowen) July 15, 2016

Military jets have been reported to be flying low over Ankara, Turkey’s capital, while the army has also reportedly blocked off a bridge over the Bosphurus and halted flights from entering and leaving Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube have been shut down throughout the country. There have been reports of gunfire and explosions, but no violence has been confirmed.

