Was the Nice Attacker an ISIS “Soldier”? Be Skeptical.

As they did when Orlando shooter Omar Mateen killed 49 people, ISIS news agency ‘Amaq released a statement calling Bouhlel a “soldier of the Caliphate.” ISIS reiterated the claim in its Bayan Radio news bulletin, adding a warning that “Crusader states” are not safe from its fighters.

However, unlike the attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh or even attacks at Bataclan and Brussels airport, as yet no pre-attack photos or “last will and testament” videos have been released to cement the connection beyond a loose and general claim of affiliation, which may or may not be legitimate.

ISIS fan boys celebrated with glee on ISIS-linked social media accounts in the immediate aftermath of the attack, but this does not mean that Raqqa, the self-declared capital of the caliphate headquarters in Syria, ordered or organized the attack.