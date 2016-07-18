Day one of the RNC is full of scandalmongers who believe Hillary belongs in prison and Obama’s a Muslim.

The Donald Trump coronation in Cleveland kicks off Monday with the theme of “Make America Safe Again,” so of course the list of speakers includes a mother of a Benghazi victim and veterans Mark Geist and John Tiegen (whose stories feature in the Benghazi movie 13 Hours, a.k.a. Beard Team Six). Also speaking: The siblings of Brian Terry, the Border Patrol agent whose death in a gunfight drew attention to “Operation Fast and Furious,” the ATF’s botched gun-walking sting. A pro-Trump rally outside the convention has already started a “Hillary for prison” chant.

At a pro-Trump rally, they chant “Hillary for Prison.” Speaker calls her “a foreign agent of the communist Chinese”. pic.twitter.com/wYfzqjnBNA — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) July 18, 2016

This being a Trump production, though, several C-list entertainers are speaking as well. Scott Baio, a.k.a. Charles in Charge, stated on Fox News last month that Obama’s response to the Orlando shooting showed that the president was either a “Muslim or a Muslim sympathizer.” General Hospital star Antonio Sabato, Jr. told TMZ that Hillary “should be behind bars.” And Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty has stated that he believes Clinton poses a threat for Second Amendment rights.

Other notable speakers include Melania Trump, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, and Rudy Giuliani, who doesn’t believe that Obama loves America.

