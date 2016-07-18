You are using an outdated browser.
A man came to the RNC today wearing a shirt that read “CUCK HUNT” and an assault rifle strapped to his back.

Jared Yates Sexton

The media came running, a dozen at a time, and thrust microphones and cameras in his face.

“I just think it’s important to come out here and exercise my constitutional right,” Jessie Gonzalez said.

After the initial media scrum broke, a second gathered, followed by a third.

A hundred feet away, a group calling themselves the Imperial Women Coalition and calling for justice in eleven local killings were wrapping up their presentation. The lead speaker, a woman wearing a bright yellow hat with the group’s name emblazoned on the front, saw the opportunity to create a disturbance.

The scrum around Gonzalez broke, sprinting over to the woman in time to see her get dragged away by police. The reporters then returned to Gonzalez. When asked if the gun bought him attention, he shrugged and smiled: “Maybe.”

Jared Yates Sexton

Jared Yates Sexton is the author of American Rule: How a Nation Conquered the World but Failed Its People, forthcoming from Dutton/Penguin-Random House. Currently, he serves as an associate professor of writing at Georgia Southern University and is the co-host of The Muckrake Political Podcast.

