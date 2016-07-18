You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

It’s not like Ohio’s an important state for a presidential candidate to win or anything.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s campaign kicked off convention week in Cleveland by savaging Ohio Governor John Kasich, and trying to sow division between Kasich and Ohio’s Republican Senator Rob Portman, who’s facing a tough re-election fight.

“[Kasich’s] embarrassing his party in Ohio,” Trump’s acting campaign manager Paul Manafort told reporters.

Most presidential candidates would regard a popular swing-state governor of a state party as an asset to be courted. That should go doubly so for Trump, who lags behind Hillary Clinton financially and organizationally. Instead, Trump is actively trying to rip the Ohio GOP to shreds. It’s worth noting that it will be basically impossible for Trump to win the election without winning Ohio.

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is a senior editor at The New Republic. He hosts Primary Concerns, a podcast about politics.

Read More:
John Kasich, Election 2016, Donald Trump, Politics, Rob Portman, Republican National Convention 2016