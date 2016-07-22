Why I Am for Walter Mondale

Drawing by John Yanson

But in all other aspects of the race. Hart would serve less ably than Mondale. If he were to be nominated this year, he would probably prove to be another Goldwater— or, to choose a closer analogy, another McGovern. He would engender such strong resistance among traditional Democratic groups that he would probably cause lesser Democrats to lose their seats. (During the critical days when the large industrial states were voting, I chanced to serve on a commission with Lane Kirkland and had an opportunity to observe with what force he dug in his heels to preserve labor’s position within the Democratic Party. He seemed determined to see Mondale nominated, as planned, and he brought all the pressure he could command to achieve this.) And because Hart would have upset the professionals’ favorite in gaining the nomination, he—and they—would certainly throw the Democratic organization into confusion.

I have observed in American politics, and in several campaigns in which I was a candidate, that the old pros who run a party. Republican or Democratic, will often prefer to sit on their hands and lose an election rather than to lose long-range control of their party. This may sound suicidal to the outsider, but to the insider it is highly practical. If Hart were to be the nominee this year, he would throw the party into a disarray as great as that which has followed the McGovern nomination in 1972—and the results could be as disastrous.



Also, Hart must consider his strategic position. If he were to lose heavily in 1984, he could not possibly gain the nomination again in 1988. The inability of William Jennings Bryan, Thomas E. Dewey, and Adlai Stevenson to win the second time around has made repeat nominations of losers unattractive. Promising newcomers like Tim Wirth of Colorado or Mario Cuomo of New York would elbow him out of the way. If, however, he continues to put up a good fight in the primaries this year, he could place himself in a very strong position in 1988.