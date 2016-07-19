The DOJ wants a SCOTUS do-over on immigration relief ruling in US v. Texas.

Will Obama’s legacy include progress on immigration reform after all? DOJ spokesperson Melanie Newman recently announced that the department is petitioning the Supreme Court to rehear US v. Texas, the year’s most significant case on immigration relief, when the court once again has all nine Justices on the bench.



While SCOTUS rehearings are “exceedingly rare,” a fact which the DOJ itself admits, the circumstances of the Supreme Court vacancy have also been exceptional; as of today, it has been a record 125 days since Merrick Garland was nominated for the Court.