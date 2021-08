The Northwestern Ohio Minutemen posted on the corner of W Roadway and Superior, three blocks from the Republican convention. They were clad in military-style uniforms and carrying AR-15s and multiple magazines.

Asked why they’re here, one of them said, “It’s the Constitution.”

Feet away, state troopers and officers in bulletproof vests kept watch. I asked an officer what he thought about having to police them, and he rolled his eyes.