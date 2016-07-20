It’s kind of amazing Saul Alinsky hasn’t come up more often this election.

Ben Carson’s RNC speech was mostly uneventful: It was, for someone who is not exactly the most disciplined speaker, blissfully short, though it was also very Ben Carson-y, which is to say that it was simultaneously impassioned and weirdly low-energy and peppered with ideas that are politely referred to as “eccentric.” One of those ideas was that Hillary Clinton is a disciple of Saul Alinsky, who Carson claimed dedicated his seminal book Rules for Radicals to Lucifer. Because Clinton is a disciple of Alinsky, Carson implied that she is therefore also a disciple of Lucifer. As with most of the claims made about Clinton at the RNC, there’s a kernel of truth buried in a mountain of bullshit.

Rules for Radicals is not dedicated to Lucifer. It’s dedicated to the legendary editor and publisher Jason Epstein, among other (real) people. Instead, Alinsky attributes a quote to Lucifer on the book’s epigraph page, seemingly inspired by Milton’s conception of Satan as a free-thinking rebel. (Alinsky is considered to be the father of community organizing.)