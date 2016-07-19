The first night of the RNC is the logical, inevitable conclusion of four years of Republican exploitation of the Benghazi attacks.

“Benghazi has been a four letter word for the left. But it’s not about politics,” said Mark “Oz” Geist and John “Tig” Teagan, two of the security contractors who survived the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi in 2012. “It’s about opportunities.”

Patricia Smith, mother of information officer Sean Smith, who was killed in Benghazi, told the crowd—a sizable portion of which, if CNN’s cameras are to be trusted, seemed to be in tears—that she blamed Hillary Clinton for her son’s death. She ended her speech by saying, “Hillary for prison. She deserves to be in stripes.” Immediately after saying that Benghazi’s “not about politics,” Geist and Teagan—who were, it goes without saying, appearing at a political convention—urged the audience to vote for Donald Trump. For Trump and the RNC, Benghazi is about opportunity, but that opportunity is political.

