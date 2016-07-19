Rudy Giuliani was unhinged tonight—his jaw, that is.

In an impassioned speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, the former New York City mayor launched a crowd-rousing rant that included the following gems:

“When [the police] come to save your life, they don’t ask if you’re black or white. They just come to save you!”

“It’s time to make America one again. One America! What happened to there’s no black America, there’s no white America, there is just America! What happened to it? Where did it go?”