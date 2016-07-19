Donald Trump just entered the RNC like it was WWE Raw.

Nominees do not traditionally appear at their convention until the final day, but Trump is not a traditional candidate. When it became time for him to introduce his wife, Melania, Queen’s “We Are The Champions” blared from Quicken Loans Arena’s speakers, smoke filled the stage, and Trump emerged, as two strange objects (the hated teleprompters) slowly rose from the stage. It was arguably the most absurd moment of one of the most absurd nights in American political history. Trump clapped. “Oh, we’re going to win,” he said. “We’re going to win so big.” Then he introduced his wife. And then he returned into the shadows and the smoke from whence he came.

Watch Donald Trump’s dramatic entrance to “We Are The Champions” at #RNCinCLE https://t.co/nma83LP7ri — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) July 19, 2016