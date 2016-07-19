Will the RNC normalize “Hillary for Prison?”

After it emerged that Melania Trump lifted six sentences of her speech from Michelle Obama, the rest of the first night of the RNC was quickly forgotten, or at least set aside. While Melania’s plagiarism deserves scrutiny—it says quite a bit about the sloppiness of the Trump campaign and its relationship to the concept of truth, among other things—that’s a shame, because the majority of the evening was horrifying.

The first night of the RNC was not about Making America Great Again so much as it was about who was Making America Bad Now—which is to say that it was about fear-mongering, paranoia, the exploitation of grief, race-baiting, and Hillary Clinton. Five parents blamed Hillary Clinton for the death of their children and, on at least three occasions, there were calls for Clinton to be jailed. (Trump has also called for Clinton to be jailed during the campaign.) After the first call for Clinton to be “put in stripes”—from Pat Smith, whose son died in the Benghazi attacks—the crowd’s blood was up, and you could hear “lock her up” chants throughout the evening.