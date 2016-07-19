Melania Trump appears to have plagiarized part of Michelle Obama’s 2008 DNC speech.

Jarrett Hill caught this paragraph, which appears to have been lifted nearly verbatim from the speech Michelle gave at the 2008 Democratic Convention.

If you’re unable to watch the video, Melania said: “From a young age, my parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond; that you do what you say, and keep your promise; that you treat people with respect; they taught and showed me values and morals in their daily life. That is a lesson that I continue to pass along to our son. And we need to pass those lessons on to the many generations to follow. Because we want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

That’s almost exactly what Michelle Obama said in 2008. Of course, it’s highly likely that someone else wrote the speech, though Melania did say earlier in the day that she wrote it “with as little help as possible.” That will probably change in the morning, but the Republican National Convention just somehow got even more surreal.