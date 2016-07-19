This mashup of Melania Trump reading text plagiarized from Michelle Obama is incredibly damaging.

The cable outlets caught up belatedly to the unexpected, and unexpectedly huge, news out of the first night of the Republican National Convention, that several lines of Melania Trump’s speech were plagiarized from the speech Michelle Obama gave on her husband’s behalf in 2008. But when they did, they delivered. CNN presented the development like so:

Whether Melania knew she was reading plagiarized text or not (and I think it’s quite likely she did not) it’s just devastating to see a campaign premised on the imagined notion of Obama incompetence get caught stealing from Obama’s own operation.