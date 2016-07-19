Report: Megyn Kelly has accused Roger Ailes of sexually harassing her.

New York’s Gabriel Sherman has been on fire lately. His latest scoop is a big one: He reports that Fox News star Megyn Kelly “told investigators that Ailes made unwanted sexual advances toward her about ten years ago when she was a young correspondent at Fox.” Over ten women have said that Ailes sexually harassed them while they were at Fox since Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment suit against him earlier this month. Many had wondered previously why Kelly had not taken a side—many of her colleagues at Fox have sided with either Carlson or Ailes—but, as Sherman notes in his piece, the fact that she was speaking with investigators explains why. Kelly, Fox’s biggest star under the age of 50, is currently in contract negotiations at Fox News.

There are two other fairly big scoops in Sherman’s report. The first is that Ailes has reportedly told that he has to quit by August 1 or he will be fired. The second is that Donald Trump has apparently advised Ailes, his former nemesis, on “strategy” in dealing with the allegations. That is a remarkable thing for Ailes to do and it is an especially remarkable thing for a presidential candidate to do, and yet it is somehow not surprising in the least.