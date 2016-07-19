Is another #NeverTrump walkout planned for Donald’s big speech?

Tommy Disdale and Robbie Norwood are conservatives first and Republicans second. Their priorities are states rights and free market capitalism, and they think the Republican Party is over.
“Trump did it,” Norwood said. “His nomination put an end to it.”
“Hillary will be terrible for America, but Trump is deadly for conservatism,” Disdale replied. “After this we’re not going to win for a generation.”
Guests of the South Carolina delegation, Disdale and Norwood said they were brought to Cleveland to gather signatures for the failed movement on Monday to derail Trump’s nomination. They claimed there’s a plan for dissenting delegates to walk out of the convention when Trump speaks on Thursday.