The Racial Motivation for Putting Hillary in Prison

On Tuesday night, the RNC will transition from “Make America Safe Again” to “Make America Work Again,” which likely will degenerate to similarly paranoid incitement: Most minorities are lazy, but the ones who aren’t will take your jobs. Unless you elect Donald Trump.



The strategy, on both nights, is to gin up voters with racial panic. But it is also to suggest there was a time when America was “safer,” or when America was “working”—a recent time, perhaps when Ronald Reagan was president, that in any case predates the election of the first black president.

This is the rhetorical innovation that transforms the entire convention, indeed the entire campaign, from a familiar string of racial dog whistles into a sermon of racial entitlement. As it happens, America hasn’t been this safe in decades and unemployment is near its pre–Great Recession low. But it is still possible to call to mind lost times, real and imagined, when whites were more culturally dominant than they are today, when the economy worked better for more people (or at least for white people) than it does right now, and crucially, when political leaders were primarily concerned with helping the winners in past racial and social hierarchies preserve their incumbency. This has been Trump’s m.o. from the outset: to say this stolen idyll should be reclaimed forthwith.

In a way, plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s speech, and then denying it happened, offering no apology, fits into this same paradigm. The Trumps can take what they want from those they consider beneath them in the hierarchy, and feel no obligation to answer for their actions.

It’s ironic that a 68-year-old white woman stands in the way of a return to white racial entitlement, but to the extent that Clinton is the key obstacle, she must be taken out of contention. Clinton’s unique status as the right’s object of abuse and imagined scandal for nearly 30 years, and her apparent determination more recently to affirm her enemies’ suspicions of her, have fed the idea that imprisonment is the appropriate means of removing her. If Bernie Sanders were the Democratic nominee, he’d be delegitimized as a socialist and a committer of treason. If President Barack Obama weren’t term-limited from running again, Trump would be whipping up the same mob with different words. No matter whom Democrats nominated, Trump and his supporters would find a pretense for claiming that the candidate wasn’t entitled to hold office.