The Racial Motivation for Putting Hillary in Prison

The hum of death and crime harmonized at times with a cathartic certainty that Hillary Clinton should be in prison. The crowd repeatedly broke into chants of “lock her up,” and on a few occasions attendees were egged on by speakers on stage—including former Army General Michael Flynn, one of Trump’s VP finalists—which made the view all but indistinguishable from official party doctrine. For all the appeals to fear, the only thing under any real threat was the party norm against inciting vigilantism against political opponents.

Trump himself has called for Clinton to be jailed, which surely influences his supporters, but there’s no reason to assume a connection between his rhetoric about, say, her email server and the broad phenomenon of Trumpism. It’s tempting, then, to view both the racial fear-mongering and “she deserves to be in stripes” as separate, incidental outgrowths of the night’s official theme. That would be an error, though. These are all of one piece, different expressions of a white national revanchism, just as coughing and sneezing are often symptoms of the same illness.

On Tuesday night, the RNC will transition from “Make America Safe Again” to “Make America Work Again,” which likely will degenerate to similarly paranoid incitement: Most minorities are lazy, but the ones who aren’t will take your jobs. Unless you elect Donald Trump.

