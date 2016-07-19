With the My Little Pony defense of Melania Trump’s plagiarism, GOP proves “Partisanship is Magic.”

The Trump campaign hates to apologize even when it is caught red-handed, seeing any acknowledgement of mistake-making as an Obama-like weakness. So it’s not a surprise that even though the evidence is overwhelming that Melania Trump (or her speechwriter) plagiarized from passages of Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech at the Democratic convention, the campaign has refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing.

But the spirit of the Trump campaign is to never say die, even if you look ridiculous in the process. In a move that recalls Trump’s own jaunty aplomb in comparing his borrowing of an anti-Semitic meme to a coloring book for Disney’s Frozen, RNC communications director Sean Spicer argued that the word-for-word copying of the First Lady’s speech actually came from the fact that these phrases are so common that they can even be found in My Little Pony books. As Spicer told Wolf Blitzer on CNN: