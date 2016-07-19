You are using an outdated browser.
Trump campaign, GOP convention, stricken again by outrageous metaphor.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

From Stat News:

As many as 11 members of the California delegation’s advance team are showing symptoms that are consistent with the norovirus, according to Peter Schade, the Erie County health commissioner, who is investigating the outbreak. They are staying at a hotel in Sandusky, Ohio, about an hour from Cleveland.

“We’ve got about 11 who have been sick over the last few days, and we’ve been out there every day and working with them to eliminate the spread [between] the resort and the delegation from California,” Schade said.

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is a senior editor at The New Republic. He hosts Primary Concerns, a podcast about politics.

