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Trump campaign, GOP convention, stricken again by outrageous metaphor.

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From Stat News:

As many as 11 members of the California delegation’s advance team are showing symptoms that are consistent with the norovirus, according to Peter Schade, the Erie County health commissioner, who is investigating the outbreak. They are staying at a hotel in Sandusky, Ohio, about an hour from Cleveland.

“We’ve got about 11 who have been sick over the last few days, and we’ve been out there every day and working with them to eliminate the spread [between] the resort and the delegation from California,” Schade said.

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is the author of Off Message on Substack and a former senior editor at The New Republic. Previously he led Capitol Hill coverage for Talking Points Memo, was a daily columnist for Salon, and has been a frequent commentator on television news.

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Republican National Convention 2016, Election 2016, Politics, Donald Trump