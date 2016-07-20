Dave Eggers’s Sentimental Journey

Dave Eggers’s new novel Heroes of the Frontier is about a woman named Josie, short for Josephine. I was unnerved by this coincidence, although I don’t know what else it could have been short for. Heroes of the Frontier is about a normal woman acting abnormally, her antics challenging the reader to draw the line between bold adventurer and bad, neglectful mother. She’s not the sort of challenge you want to share a name with.

HEROES OF THE FRONTIER by Dave Eggers Knopf, 400 pp., $28.95

Josie is on an odyssey across Alaska, away from her life of Ohio dentistry and a shitty ex. We do not know at first what she is looking for. Josie’s two kids, eight-year-old Paul and five-year-old Ana, are not quite securely fastened in the back of the disintegrating rental RV. Ghosts from Ohio haunt Josie as she drives from RV park to RV park. She meets men and the kids swim in rivers. Everything in Alaska is too expensive. A tank of gas apparently costs $212 there, although Eggers doesn’t explain why (and I don’t know the reason). Josie’s daughter picks up an otter skull on the beach. Her son knows how to find a first-aid kit. The memory of her children’s spineless and loose-boweled father haunts Josie, but memories of two former patients crowd around even more closely: a saintly young military man and an old harridan named Evelyn, who destroyed Josie’s dental practice with a lawsuit.

That lawsuit is just one hillock in the great panorama of disaster that is Josie’s past. Her parents were drug-addicted nurses implicated in a healthcare scandal. Under the guidance of a caring woman named Sunny, Josie emancipated herself as a teenager. Now, Josie has no family but her own children, and herself. As she tries to define that self, Josie’s dental-patient ghosts won’t stop keening. These characters, the one dead of war and the other of a cancer she accuses Josie of not detecting in time, slightly over-determine the sort of America Heroes of the Frontier represents. That America is defined by conflict, as its people wage war in Afghanistan and, at home, on each other. But it isn’t untrue.

So, the stakes of this journey are high. Josie is not just looking for an un-Ohian freedom in Alaska’s forests and waters and highways. She’s looking for an experience of the sublime that will help her make sense of the choices she has made, the conflict which defines her country, and the future she has to knit out of such crappy raw materials in order to lead a good life. This type of story—“woman on a journey to self-discovery”—resonates with sophisticated American adventure-novels like Nell Zink’s The Wallcreeper, but also shares something with the writing of Cheryl Strayed, even Elizabeth Gilbert. At times Eggers seems to shoot for the former and end up with a pastiche of the latter.