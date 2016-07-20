Dave Eggers’s Sentimental Journey

That lawsuit is just one hillock in the great panorama of disaster that is Josie’s past. Her parents were drug-addicted nurses implicated in a healthcare scandal. Under the guidance of a caring woman named Sunny, Josie emancipated herself as a teenager. Now, Josie has no family but her own children, and herself. As she tries to define that self, Josie’s dental-patient ghosts won’t stop keening. These characters, the one dead of war and the other of a cancer she accuses Josie of not detecting in time, slightly over-determine the sort of America Heroes of the Frontier represents. That America is defined by conflict, as its people wage war in Afghanistan and, at home, on each other. But it isn’t untrue.

So, the stakes of this journey are high. Josie is not just looking for an un-Ohian freedom in Alaska’s forests and waters and highways. She’s looking for an experience of the sublime that will help her make sense of the choices she has made, the conflict which defines her country, and the future she has to knit out of such crappy raw materials in order to lead a good life. This type of story—“woman on a journey to self-discovery”—resonates with sophisticated American adventure-novels like Nell Zink’s The Wallcreeper, but also shares something with the writing of Cheryl Strayed, even Elizabeth Gilbert. At times Eggers seems to shoot for the former and end up with a pastiche of the latter.

Eggers shows us a woman on the run, and asks, is this okay with you? He doesn’t mean to ask whether or not women should get to drive RVs, or whether or not Alaska is dangerous or better or worse than Ohio. Instead, Eggers takes the model of the questing hero and makes her a mother of vulnerable kids who doesn’t bring them home in time for the start of the semester and who keeps ordering second and third and fourth glasses of wine.