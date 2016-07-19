Roger Ailes is out at Fox in a rare non-Trump meltdown in a right-wing institution.

After accusations from Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly of a decades-long history of sexual harassment, Ailes has been forced out at Fox, albeit with a hefty $40 million golden parachute. Ailes has been the ideological heart of Fox since he was the founding CEO in 1996. The accusations against him have divided the network and cast a pall on his legacy.

Fox is perhaps unique in being a major right-wing institution that is having a non-Trump-related calamity. Over the last year, the question of Trump has torn apart many right-wing operations, ranging from the Republican National Convention, to Breitbart, to the Eagle Forum, to the Friends of Abe (an association of conservative Hollywood insiders).