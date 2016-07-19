George W. Bush is only a fan of non-Republican apocalypses.

The 43rd president is feeling glum. “I’m worried that I will be the last Republican president,” he told a gathering of former aides back in April, according to CNN.

Back in the aughts, some liberals (I won’t name names) wondered whether Bush’s foreign misadventures might stem from a dispensationalist yearning for end-times, and the safe rapture of all believers into the Kingdom of Heaven. As it turns out he was just a horribly misguided policymaker, and didn’t realize that the only Armageddon he was hastening was the one his own party is going through now.