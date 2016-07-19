So, who wrote Melania Trump’s speech?

Breaking: I just interviewed P. Manafort. He says Melania told him all words hers. Me: "Why not fire the speechwriter?" PM: "I believe her." — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) July 19, 2016

This is, at first glance, a startling response: The candidate’s wife is seemingly taking the fall for a speech that she probably did not write. But it makes sense if you look at the way Trump has done (or, more accurately, not done) damage control in the past. Trump has refused to admit being wrong or doing any wrong throughout the campaign: Melania’s speech is no different. Because the Trump campaign refuses to admit that the speech contained a plagiarized passage, Melania can continue to be its author because what’s wrong with being the author of a speech that contained no plagiarized passages?

That reluctance to fire lends a hair of credence to the idea that Melania Trump is responsible for plagiarizing her speech. It’s hard to imagine that a chauvinist like Trump would take kindly to one of his employees publicly humiliating his wife. That fact, combined with the idea that Trump doesn’t like firing people without extreme cause (see: Lewandowski, Corey), suggest that maybe Melania wrote the speech after all!

But it’s hard to imagine that Melania Trump, who has never given a major political speech, would be allowed to write a speech without help. Two of the writers who did work on the speech said that what Melania read on Monday wasn’t their work: