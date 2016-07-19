So, who wrote Melania Trump’s speech?

Nearly 24 hours after Melania Trump stood in front of America and read Michelle Obama’s words, we still do not have a satisfactory answer to that question.

In a normal campaign, a fall guy would have been identified and probably fired almost immediately. But the Trump campaign is not a normal campaign and it is sticking to its story: Melania Trump wrote her own speech.

Breaking: I just interviewed P. Manafort. He says Melania told him all words hers. Me: "Why not fire the speechwriter?" PM: "I believe her." — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) July 19, 2016

This is, at first glance, a startling response: The candidate’s wife is seemingly taking the fall for a speech that she probably did not write. But it makes sense if you look at the way Trump has done (or, more accurately, not done) damage control in the past. Trump has refused to admit being wrong or doing any wrong throughout the campaign: Melania’s speech is no different. Because the Trump campaign refuses to admit that the speech contained a plagiarized passage, Melania can continue to be its author because what’s wrong with being the author of a speech that contained no plagiarized passages?